Attempted robbery at Dollar General on MLK Jr. Blvd in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an attempted robbery that happened around 5:00 pm on Sunday at the Dollar General store on MLK Jr. Blvd in Macon.

Witnesses told deputies when they arrived that two black males entered the store and as they came in, one of them fired a gunshot into the wall from a shotgun.

Employees ran to the back of the store while the suspects ran off without getting anything. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects were described as being over six feet tall, wearing masks and dark clothes.

No other description is available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.