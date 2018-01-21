Two teens arrested for Macon neighborhood car break-ins

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb deputies have arrested two teens they believe were involved in several car break-ins in the Southfork neighborhood in Macon. They’re still searching for two more.

The sheriff’s office got a call Sunday morning around 1:30 am from neighbors who said they saw multiple people trying to get into cars on Southfork Drive.

When deputies arrived, the four suspects tried to run off but two were eventually caught. The first suspect was a 16 year-old boy, and the second was 17 year-old Jaquavius Terrion Moore.

The 16 year-old was caught after a short chase on foot while Moore was caught trying to get back into the stolen car the thieves were using.

Moore, who had a weapon on him, was taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigative Division to be interviewed.

He told deputies during the interview, that he and the 16 year-old went into multiple cars in the area.

Moore was charged with Entering Auto, theft by receiving auto, obstruction of peace officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a pistol by a person under 18 years-old and carrying a concealed weapon.

The juvenile was charged with entering auto and taken to Macon Regional Youth Developmental Center.

The investigation is still on-going as well as the search or those two other suspects who ran off into the woods.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.