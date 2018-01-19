Teenage female shot by man during argument in south Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-year-old female is recovering after being shot during an argument with a man in south Macon Friday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says Malikah Harris, of Macon, was shot in the leg at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and Chatham Street around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses told investigators they saw Harris arguing with a man outside of a car. During the argument, the man pulled out a gun and shot Harris.

No one else was injured.

The suspect ran from the scene, headed towards Houston Avenue, according to witnesses. He is described as 5-foot-7 and around 130 lbs.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.