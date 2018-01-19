Pedestrian struck by car while crossing Arkwright Rd. in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is in stable condition after being struck by a car while she was crossing a road in north Macon Friday morning.

Regina Mullins, 58, of Macon, was crossing Arkwright Road around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say 19-year-old Chrstina Desanto, of Pennsylvania, had the green light and was turning on Arkwright Road when her car hit Mullins. Desanto told investigators she didn’t see Mullins.

Mullins was taken to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.