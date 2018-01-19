Need for new penny sales tax discussed at State of the Community Address

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert took the podium Thursday morning to give the State of the Community Address among county leaders.

“It’s part of vision 20/20, effective governance,” said Mayor Reichert.

Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert set a goal for the county before his term is up in 2020.

“We see and realize the need to continue to invest in our future and build the infrastructure and programs that we need,” said Mayor Reichert. “Not just to be a hub city but one of the 100 best places in America to live.”

Mayor Reichert said in order to get to that ranking, there’s work to be done, “We also recognize now that we need to take appropriate action to deal with the homeless population.”

As he continues to come up with a plan, he believes job creations will help the homeless as well as tackle crime.

“I think place for me to direct my emphasis and attention and efforts are on job creations and opportunities for work force development and providing people a way out of a hopeless situation,” said Mayor Reichert.

Mayor Reichert also brought up the Other Local Options Sales Tax, known as the OLOST. The new penny sales tax residents could vote on in the future.

“If all goes well, this could result in significant roll back of taxes in 2020,” Mayor Reichert.

When someone asked if there was a Plan B to the extra sales tax, Reichert said no. The general fund has already been cut by 20%.

“We’re no longer trying to trim fat,” said Mayor Reichert. “So additional cuts would be to the bone and fiber and muscle in this community. We would have to do something as dramatic as close recreation centers that we’ve just built and upgraded.”

As the county awaits the state’s legislation for an approval on the referendum., Mayor Reichert says there is one major goal he has for 2018.

“The completion of the Second Street connector that will link I-16 to I-75 through the middle of Downtown Macon, over the railroad tracks and connecting to Little Richard Penninman,” said Mayor Reichert.

The pedestrian and retail friendly connector is expected to be open by November.

“This connector will link us together and provide community development and economic development and really continue this forward push by Macon-Bibb County,” said Mayor Reichert.

