MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new studio opening soon in Macon will allow kids to explore the art of mime.

Nick Farley with IMIME, INC. talked with Ty Wilson about the new Empowerment Center that will open February 3rd, 2018.

A grand opening ceremony is happening that day at 11:00am.

The center is at 860 Pio Nono Avenue.