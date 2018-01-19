Man dies following wreck in East Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office believes a medical emergency caused the death of a log truck driver involved in an accident Friday in East Macon.

It happened on Shurling Drive near St. Paul AME Church just after 7am.

Witnesses told deputies that the driver of the 2018 Mack Tractor Trailer almost hit a Ford Focus that was going in the same direction but in a different lane.

As they continued driving north, witnesses say the driver of the truck crossed a couple of lanes and eventually hit the Focus.

The driver of the Focus lost control of the car and ended up in the south bound lane while the truck crashed into a wooded area.

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Deputies have identified the truck driver as 47-year-old Andrew Willis of Macon.

An autopsy will help authorities determine how he died.

If you can help deputies with this investigation, call 478-751-7500.