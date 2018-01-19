Weekend Weather: Warming Trend Continues

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures have been on a wild roller coaster ride this week. We started the week in the 50’s, dropped to the mid-30’s Wednesday, and now an upward trend begins.

A ridge of high pressure is sitting over the Gulf Coast and keeping skies clear across the state of Georgia. Sunshine will allow the air to heat and temperatures to climb into the mid-60’s by Sunday.

We may see a little more cloud cover developing Sunday as the high pressure system moves over the Atlantic Ocean. As the high shifts east, winds will start to flow from the southwest. A little bit of moisture will stream across Middle Georgia, so clouds could form.

Our next frontal system will develop west of the Mississippi River, as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. A stationary front keeps that moisture east of the Rocky Mountains.

This low is expected to move eastward early next week. The chance for rain will increase Monday into Tuesday morning. Temperatures are still expected to stay at or above average (58°) next week.

