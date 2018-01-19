Bibb County Board of Education moves with Brookdale Elementary closing plan

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Board of Education is moving forward with its Five-Year Facilities Plan.

The board approved the Superintendent Curtis Jones’ decision to close Brookdale Elementary and demolish the current Riley Elementary School, at a Board of Education meeting Thursday night. The proposal includes closing the doors of Brookdale and either using the building for something else, or selling it, once a new facility has been constructed for students.

Riley Elementary would be torn down and reconstructed. The superintendent says this will be considered in the school year 2019.

The Five-Year Facilities Plan also includes the construction for a new Appling Middle and Northeast High, which will begin this summer.

The next step is the for the Georgia Department of Education to properly validate the plan, then the proposal will presented to the board for a final vote.