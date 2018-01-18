Two men rob Marathon gas station in south Macon at gunpoint

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men who allegedly robbed a Macon gas station at gunpoint Thursday night.

Investigators say the men entered the Marathon at 4504 Broadway around 7:45 p.m. One of the men was wearing a mask when went up to the counter, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money. The other robber stood next to the door. After they received cash, they fled.

Both men were last seen running down Guy Paine Road, headed towards Houston Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect wearing the mask and brandishing the gun was last seen wearing a dark colored mask, black coat and dark colored pants. The suspect who stood near the door was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, grey hooded sweatshirt and he was also wearing a dark colored coat over the sweat shirt.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.