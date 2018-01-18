Sponsored: Settling an Insurance Dispute

You have done everything your insurance company has asked of you, you’re waiting to get your money, but the insurance company is giving you the run-around. What can you do?

The one thing you must remember is that insurance companies are in business to make money. They certainly have no problem taking payment for your premium every month, but when it comes to payouts, not so fast.

Unfortunately for us, it seems things are worse today than ten years ago. Say you have a car wreck, and while your automobile is being repaired, you need a rental. It may take weeks to even get a rental car through your insurance company. This is when you need to contact an attorney.

Here is an example: After the car wreck, you get an estimate. However, the insurance adjustor wants to pay you only half of the estimate. Go ahead and get two or three estimates. If all of them are in the same ballpark, then you may have to fight the insurance company. Your lawyer can write a letter to your insurance company. They have 60-days to respond.

Your average estimate, in this case, is $3000. The insurance company only wants to pay $1500. Your attorney will make a demand of $3000. If they refuse to pay, you may go to court. In trial, the court will probably find the insurance company has acted in bad faith. You will then be awarded your $3000. There is an additional $5000 penalty, or 50-percent of what the verdict is. In this case, that would be an additional $1500, plus your court costs.

Some things you can do to help your case and your attorney: take pictures at the scene of the accident; go see your doctor as quickly as you can; and don’t wait to see an attorney – the sooner you seek their guidance, the more quickly and efficiently things can be handled with your insurance company.

If you have legal questions, please give us a call. We will schedule a consultation at no charge, and we’ll help you decide what to do next.