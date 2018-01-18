Navicent reps say beware of icy patches on the ground

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With some snow left on the ground, we’ve seen quite a bit of it turn to ice here in Middle Georgia–the kind of ice that could make way for some nasty slips and falls.

A bad enough fall on an icy patch could land you in the emergency room, which has been the case for several patients at Navicent Health these last few days.

That’s why hospital reps say they want to put people on high alert to watch out for those slick surfaces.

“You know you can have injuries to your elbows, to your shoulder, to your wrists, hips so taking extra precaution,” said Emergency Management Specialist Steve Ramsey.

Ramsey says also avoid walking in shaded areas if you can. They’re the most likely places for icy patches to be lingering.