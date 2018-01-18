Man wanted in Warner Robins homicide

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Officers in Warner Robins are looking for Daniel Bruce Franz, II.

He is wanted following the murder of Vincent D. Junior who died from a gunshot wound at the Tanglewood Apartments on January 13th.

Officers says Junior and Franz were heard arguing before shots were fired inside the apartment.

Police say Franz could be armed and dangerous in the Middle Georgia area.

If you can help police find Franz, call 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.