Man wanted in Warner Robins homicide

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , ,

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Officers in Warner Robins are looking for Daniel Bruce Franz, II.

He is wanted following the murder of Vincent D. Junior who died from a gunshot wound at the Tanglewood Apartments on January 13th.

Officers says Junior and Franz were heard arguing before shots were fired inside the apartment.

Police say Franz could be armed and dangerous in the Middle Georgia area.

If you can help police find Franz, call 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

1 week ago
0 Comments for this article
Police investigating shooting at Warner Robins restaurant
Read More»
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Shots fired at a home on Evergreen Street in Warner Robins
Read More»
4 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Shots fired into home in Warner Robins
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»