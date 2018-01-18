Man shows up at Macon hospital with gunshot wound to hand

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is recovering after showing up at a Macon hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand Thursday night.

44-year-old Willie Gorman walked into Navicent Health around 5:15 p.m. with the gunshot wound after being taken to the hospital by a relative. Investigators say the incident happened at a home on Florence Avenue.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it’s speaking with witnesses in an effort to determine what happened. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1877-68CRIME.

