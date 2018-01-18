Falcons’ offensive coordinator Sarkisian to return in 2018

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Steve Sarkisian will return as the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive coordinator despite a decline in production in his debut 2017 season.

Meanwhile, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff says reaching an agreement on a contract extension with quarterback Matt Ryan will be “the number one focus” of the offseason.

Sarkisian has been the target of criticism as the Falcons, who lost at Philadelphia in the divisional round of the playoffs last week, fell short of a return trip to the Super Bowl.

Coach Dan Quinn announced Thursday that Sarkisian will return in 2018. Quinn says Sarkasian doesn’t deserve the full blame for the offense’s struggles. After leading the league in scoring in 2016, the Falcons fell to 15th this season.

Ryan is entering the final year of his six-year, $103.75 million contract.