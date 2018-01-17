Two people dead following an accident near Hartley Bridge Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are dead following a wreck on I-75N in Macon.

Witnesses told Bibb County deputies that a man was standing outside of a black 2000 Honda Accord in the emergency lane on the left side of the interstate.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a driver in a Mustang noticed the man and was trying to switch lanes when he lost control of his car after hitting a patch of ice.

Deputies say the car starting spinning out of control after hitting a guardrail and then it rolled backwards hitting the man, and the Honda with a passenger inside.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

The other driver was not hurt in this accident.

Right now, no charges have been filed.

If you help deputies with this investigation, call 478-751-7500.