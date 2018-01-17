Preliminary Snowfall Totals Across Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The following is a list of unofficial snowfall totals taken throughout the morning in Middle Georgia, provided by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.
Bibb County: 1.00 inches reported in Macon.
Crawford County: 2.50 inches reported 10 miles north of Fort Valley.
Houston County: 0.30 inches reported 4 miles east/southeast of Perry.
Monroe County: 2.00 inches reported 3 miles west of Bolingbroke.
Wilkes County: 0.40 inches reported 2 miles east/southeast of Washington.
Wilkinson County: 0.10 inches reported 3 miles east of Irwinton.
Snow totals will be updated as more reports come in.