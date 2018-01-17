Bibb County Schools closed Thursday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District will remain closed for a second day because of the winter weather.

Officials say they made the decision after talking with the Macon-Bibb County government, the Sheriff’s office, and the National Weather Service.

The district says the safety of students and staff is a top priority.

Thursday’s closure includes schools, district offices, as well as after school activities.

The public hearing scheduled for Thursday will still take place. The meeting at 3:30PM will discuss possible school closures and consolidations.

Also, the Bibb County Board of Education Committee Meeting is happening at 4pm and the scheduled Board meeting will start at 6:30pm.

All of the meetings are happening inside the Board room on the 4th floor at the Board of Education located at 484 Mulberry Street.

The district says it will return to normal operations Friday.