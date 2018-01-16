Winter weather on the way

Good Evening,

Hope everyone enjoyed our 50 degree day across Middle Georgia, because that will quickly be coming to an end. An arctic front is on the way and you can see from our hourly forecast that as the temperatures fall, the chances of snow increase.

Overnight snow is anticipated to move in across Middle Georgia potentially bringing over 1″ of accumulation. The main concerns, however will be slick roadways, especially bridges and overpasses that become icy first.



Once the snow moves through, expect to see wind gusts up to around 30mph behind the cold front, but that is not the only issue. Temperatures fall very quickly into the mid and lower 20’s. Temperatures will not be moving too far, from where they start on Wednesday and expect wind chill values to stay in the teens and 20’s.

And of course remember that a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of Middle Georgia until 10am Wednesday.

Stay tuned on TV and online for more updates this evening and into tomorrow, and feel free to send us your pictures and reports.

Stay Safe!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves