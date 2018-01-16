School delays and closings in Middle Georgia prompted by potential for snow

School closings and cancellations for Wednesday, January 17th:
- Bibb County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
- Baldwin County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
- Bleckley County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students. Staff reports at 10 a.m.
- Central Georgia Technical College: All campuses closed Wednesday
- Crawford County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students. Staff reports at 10 a.m.
- Dooly County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
- Georgia College: All campuses closed Wednesday
- Georgia Military College: Prep school and college closed Wednesday
- Hancock County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
- Houston County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
- Jasper County Charter System: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
- Johnson County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
- Jones County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
- Laurens County Schools: Closed Wednesday, staff reports at 10 a.m. if possible
- Macon County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
- Middle Georgia State University: Campuses open Wednesday at noon
- Monroe County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
- Peach County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
- Pulaski County Schools: Closed Wednesday, staff reports at 10 a.m. if possible
- Taylor County Schools: Closed Wednesday, staff reports at 10 a.m. if possible
- Twiggs County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
- Washington County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
- Wilkinson County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
- M. A. Evans Academy & Gant’s Pre-School: Closed Wednesday for students. Check website for updates.
- Brentwood School: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
OTHER CLOSINGS AND DELAYS:
- Macon Transit Authority is delayed until 11 .m.
- Warner Robins government closed. Only essential personnel should report.
- Macon-Bibb County offices will open at 11 a.m.