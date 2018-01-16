School delays and closings in Middle Georgia prompted by potential for snow

School closings and cancellations for Wednesday, January 17th:

  • Bibb County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
  • Baldwin County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
  • Bleckley County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students. Staff reports at 10 a.m.
  • Central Georgia Technical College: All campuses closed Wednesday
  • Crawford County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students. Staff reports at 10 a.m.
  • Dooly County Schools:  Closed Wednesday for students and staff
  • Georgia College: All campuses closed Wednesday
  • Georgia Military College: Prep school and college closed Wednesday
  • Hancock County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
  • Houston County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
  • Jasper County Charter System: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
  • Johnson County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
  • Jones County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
  • Laurens County Schools: Closed Wednesday, staff reports at 10 a.m. if possible
  • Macon County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
  • Middle Georgia State University: Campuses open Wednesday at noon
  • Monroe County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
  • Peach County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
  • Pulaski County Schools: Closed Wednesday, staff reports at 10 a.m. if possible
  • Taylor County Schools: Closed Wednesday, staff reports at 10 a.m. if possible
  • Twiggs County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
  • Washington County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
  • Wilkinson County Schools: Closed Wednesday for students and staff
  • M. A. Evans Academy & Gant’s Pre-School: Closed Wednesday for students. Check website for updates.
  • Brentwood School: Closed Wednesday for students and staff

OTHER CLOSINGS AND DELAYS:

  • Macon Transit Authority is delayed until 11 .m.
  • Warner Robins government closed. Only essential personnel should report.
  • Macon-Bibb County offices will open at 11 a.m.
  • Yaee Chester

    Y’all need to close Bibb County all these other county’s closed except Bibb county we need to stay in and stay warm

