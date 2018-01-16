Keeping Organized: The Bedroom

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A lot of people may have one of the most organized closets in the history of the world, but if you look into their bedroom, you’ll find something that resembles a demolition site post demolition rather than a sleeping area. That’s why Andi Willis is back to show us what you can do to keep your bedroom from turning into a disaster zone.

The nightstand is an important piece of furniture, and can get filled up with junk if you’re not careful. Whether it’s books, loose change, or random items from wherever, Andi wants you to make sure you pay attention to it all!

First, if you like to read before you shut off the light, you don’t need an entire library stuffed into your nightstand. Just a few books you’re currently reading will be enough.

Second, small baskets or bins can prevent the nightstand from turning into a glorified junk drawer. This is especially useful if you have medication you need to take prior to bedtime.

Thirdly, if you find yourself with nickels, dimes, and quarters rattling around your pockets at day’s end, don’t just toss it on the counter and hope for the best. A small bowl used specifically to collect your change can go a long way. Remember, change is still money and can add up!

And lastly, use adhesive hooks for the cables you use to charge your electronic devices. Keeping them wrapped up until you need them is a good way to keep track, and make sure they don’t fall behind the headboard and create a headache when you try to retrieve it.

For more tips and tricks on how you can keep your life perfectly organized, you can visit Andi Willis’ website at www.GoodLifeOrganizing.net.