Burglars steal nearly $20,000 worth of hair from local hair salon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For local hair salon owners Carlton and Beverly Pitts stocking the shelves at their store now comes with a bit of anxiety.

“We had like 11 racks that were cleared and they’re still clears which almost just reminds me. It’s just painful to put it back you know, just the fear of them coming again,” said Beverly Pitts.

Their hair store, Hairlines on New Clinton Road, was burglarized back in December–costing them thousands of dollars in damages to the shop and missing merchandise.

“The value could run as high as $20,000. It was just heartbreaking. We got a call from the police department saying that I need to come over to the salon and there had been a break-in,” she explained.

Their story was one of several in the area during that month.

“I think there were three other businesses along with that one that were broken into in that area,” said Col. Aubrey Evins with the Bibb county Sheriff’s Office.

Pitts and his wife say they don’t know who did this, but they know whoever it was had been there before and knew exactly what to take. The packs of hair they stole retail anywhere from $80 to $150–the most expensive in the store.

“It involved someone who actually came in, probably was serviced in the salon,” said Mr. Pitts.

“It was obvious looking at how they selected just that, it was someone who had been in the business before and that they were able to talk to me, look in my face, may have even gotten their hair done and to come back and steal?” his wife continued.

Along with detectives from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on the case, Beverly began to do a little investigating of her own and found an add online selling what looked like the hair that was stolen.

“They’re following up on actually several leads which they got from the Pitts–one involving a Facebook account which they thought that might have been their brand of Remy hair and also a vehicle that was seen the next day at the actual business,” said Evins.

Pitts is now calling on community members and county officials to step up against crime.

“If it’s next door, if it’s down the street, eventually it’ll hit your house so collectively as a community, we all have to care. We all have to get involved, we can’t keep sitting back and saying ‘well it wasn’t me’,” he said.

Since the burglary, Pitts says he’s talked to the mayor and sheriff about crime in the area as well as installed cameras at the store.

The incident is still an active investigation for Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information you can contact them at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.