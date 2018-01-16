Update: Case against murder suspect moves forward

Update:  Grand jurors returned an indictment this week for 19-year-old Wesley Jamison Holt. He is accused of being associated with the Mafia street gang when authorities say he shot and killed 16-year-old Jayvon Sherman. Sherman was found dead outside the old Winship Elementary School back in October. Holt is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, felony murder, and violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

 

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 19-year-old Wesley Jamison Holt for the murder of Jayvon Sherman. 

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit, Gang Unit, Special Investigations Unit, Sheriff’s Outreach Section, and BOE Campus Police worked together on the case.

Holt was served an arrest warrant for the murder Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

 

 

