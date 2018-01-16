Sorority celebrates MLK Day by giving back

The ladies of the Epsilon Omega Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated took some time to help people in need during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday.

President Brenda Youmas says this is one of the many ways to honor the Civil Rights leader.

“One of the things that Dr. King strong suggested was that serve and that’s what we are doing today. We are servicing those in need,” says Youmas.

The group gave out care packages, and served hot meals Monday to less fortunate people in Middle Georgia for free.

“Because we are recognizing and honoring Dr. King does not mean that they would have to go without because that is not what he would have wanted,” says Youmas.

A group of high school students helped the women pass out 200 lunches and 200 hygiene bags.

“We’re happy that we are able to help but this is just for today and I’m sad that tonight or tomorrow that they may still be in the same situation as they came in here,” says Youmas.

January 15th’ is the sorority’s 110th anniversary.

President Youmas says the organization is involved in several service projects around Middle Georgia. That includes the winter drive that was held at Rosa Jackson Center in East Macon in December.