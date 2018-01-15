Witness details incident of child hit by car on Evergreen Drive

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A neighbor who witnessed a 12 year-old boy get hit by a car shared details of what happened on that Monday morning.

According to a report from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was riding his bike down a hill and didn’t stop at a stop sign.

That’s when he collided with the 2017 Kia Forte driven by 48 year-old Wendy Christian who claims she attempted to stop to avoid hitting the boy.

Tyrone Clark who saw what happened says Evergreen Drive is a dangerous street for children riding their bikes because there aren’t any side walks but there are cars speeding up and down the road constantly.

“They need to put some stop signs four ways and then the cars can slow down when they ride. They do need sidewalks over here for the kids to ride their bikes up and down the road,” he said.

Thankfully, no one else was injured and no charges have been filed. The boy was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident…anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.