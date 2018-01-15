Residents inspired by MLK Jazz Concert acts at Grand Opera House

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The celebration for Martin Luther King Day continued into Monday evening with a Jazz Concert at the Grand Opera House in Macon.

Hundreds of residents came out to enjoy a dramatic reading of poetry from Leopold Sedar Senghor read by Michael Scott, and performances from Mercer’s Jazz Ensemble, Hayiya Dance Theatre and the Otis Redding Foundation Dream Choir.

Thomas Hudson was one of those people. He says he was happy to see so much diversity in the audience.

“I thought it was very fitting and appropriate, the setting was great and it truly was a rainbow that reflected the community of Macon-Bibb county and I wish that we could come together more often to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King,” he said.

Hudson says he was in high school when the Civil Rights Movement hit its peak in the early to mid 60’s, and tonight’s performances inspired him to continue to fight for the cause.