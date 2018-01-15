Man hospitalized after being shot

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place near the Pendleton Homes neighborhood Sunday.

Reports say around 9:30 p.m., 32-year-old Travis Sentell Lewis parked his car in a nearby parking lot before approaching two men that were standing near the entrance to Pendleton Homes.

After a brief conversation, one of the men pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Lewis. The shooter and the other man ran towards Pendelton Homes before deputies arrived.

Lewis was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a black male with a dark hooded jacket and white pants.

Anyone with information should call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.