Macon-Bibb County residents march for Martin Luther King Jr.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Monday, our country remembered, honored and celebrated a leader in the civil rights movement – Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Macon-Bibb County residents honored him with the annual memorial march.

Hundreds of people took the celebration to the streets.

“He did all he could to let everybody know that we’re all equal. We’re all one in the eyes of Christ.”

Martin Luther King Jr. made strides for civil rights, so hundreds of people made strides in the streets of Macon-Bibb County.

“I’m coming to keep his dream and his legacy alive and to make a difference in our community and around the world.”

Maria Finnie and her family were part of the hundreds to walk miles, not only celebrating Dr. King’s birthday, but his message as well.

“There are kids that are come behind us. Our next generation. So we must get them knowledge and understanding as to why it’s so important to keep his legacy and his dream alive.”

But some kids in the crowd already knew his importance.

“He, like, helped us with segregation, with speeches and he had walks and stuff to.”

“It’s important for other people to understand that we are all equal. We all come from the same place but we have different roots.”

Even though many didn’t experience any of Dr. King’s speeches, Sherod Jones can picture it.

“Just to be looking at that stage, just thinking about everyone, just being out here listening to him, it actually reminds me of that.”

Year after year, decade after decade, the community remembers.

“He made a difference. He left a legacy behind that we can do anything that we want to as long as we keep God first at the head of ours lives.”