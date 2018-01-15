Incoming snow possible, but very cold air definite

Good Evening Middle Georgia!

Well, it has been a beautiful day across Middle Georgia, but much of the focus has been on the chance of snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. So, we will get right to it! Tomorrow will be another nice day with temperatures back in the mid 50’s. Clouds are expected to increase during the day, but changes are on the way after around 11pm (likely after midnight though).

Right now, light snow showers are expected to move in a line across Middle Georgia into Wednesday morning.



Across Middle Georgia, all accumulations are expected to stay below 1″. So while snow is a novelty here in the south, the main components of concern are dangerous cold and icy roads.

Of course, once the snow moves through the cold will be the big story with temperatures on Wednesday topping out in the mid and lower 30’s with wind chills in the teens and 20’s! It will be very important to stay bundled up if you are headed out on Wednesday, because with the quick cool down and gusts around 25 mph on Wednesday, you will also want to be very careful on bridges and overpasses that will become slick and get icy.

Keep in mind there is still a good bit that can change in these forecasts as we get closer but right now, this looks like it could be the best chance all year for Middle Georgia to see some snow. Stay updated here and on 41NBC!

Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Cecilia Reeves