Authorities investigating body found in East Macon house fire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A body found after what authorities are calling a suspicious house fire in Macon now has them questioning whether the fire was even to blame for the woman’s death.

“I mean it could be an accidental fire or it could be arson. We’re going to make sure we cover all the bases,” said Coroner Leon Jones.

A peaceful Sunday afternoon turned fatal after the woman–now identified as 58 year-old Audrey Parks–was discovered inside a burning house.

“At 3:09 this afternoon Macon-Bibb 9-1-1 received a call about a house fire on Dorothy Drive in East Bibb County off of Riggins Mill Road,” Jones told 41NBC.

The victim was pulled out of the home by a neighbor next door and his visitor who saw smoke coming from the house.

“A passerby had pulled the victim out of the house. She was obviously dead,” Jones continued.

Coroner Leon Jones says what was also obvious was that she’d been dead for several hours before the fire.

“She was in full rigor. Rigor mortis had set in. So, we’ve got two or three theories,” he said.

They also found no physical signs of burn wounds on the victim’s body.

“Obviously that’s suspicious,” Jones added.

He says after examining the scene, they’re taking a closer look at what may have happened.

“We need to do what we’re supposed to do to and broaden the investigation to make sure that it’s not a homicide that someone tried to cover up with a house fire,” Jones said.

Arson investigators are working to find out what caused the blaze. Meanwhile Park’s body has been taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Jones says the autopsy won’t be complete until at least Tuesday with Monday being a holiday.