Store clerk murdered during Warner Robins gas station robbery

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , ,

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man in Warner Robins is dead after a robbery turned homicide at the Chevron gas station on Elberta Road just before 9:00 pm. The victim who has now been identified as Janek Patel was the store clerk on duty Saturday night.

The suspect used a hand gun to rob the clerk, shot him and then fled on foot toward Greenbriar Road.

When officers with the Warner Robins Police department got there, they found Patel inside the store on the floor and notified EMS. First responders tried to revive the man but were unsuccessful.

Now police are looking for the suspect described as a black male wearing dark clothing and covering his face partially.

The man was also described as tall and skinny, standing around 6’0”.

K-9 units tried to track the suspect down but were unable to do so.

It is unclear at this time how much money was taken if any.

If you have any information contact Detective Justin Clark at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

4 days ago
1 Comments for this article
Man sentenced in Pizza Hut robbery
Read More»
6 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman identified in Macon-Bibb’s first homicide of 2018
Read More»
2 weeks ago
0 Comments for this article
Warner Robins Mayor and Council sworn in at city hall
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»