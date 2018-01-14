Police investigating homicide in Warner Robins apartment complex

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins Police are looking for the person who shot 28 year-old Victor D. Junior at his home inside the Tanglewood Apartments on Elberta Road.

Officers got to the apartment around 6:00 pm on Saturday when they found Junior lying on the floor. Police notified EMS and first responders attempted to revive the man but were unable.

Investigators believe the incident started as an argument and that the victim may have known his shooter.

The shooter was described as a slim black male wearing a dark colored hooded shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information on the suspect or incident contact Detective Carder Gravitt at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.