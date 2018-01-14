Local fitness experts give keys to keeping New Year’s resolutions

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – With a new year for most people also comes a New Year’s resolution and many of them involve fitness goals.

But would you believe 92% of people find resolutions difficult to stick with?

Fitness instructor Eric Peak with Kinetix Gym in Macon says most people who start a membership for new years don’t make it past tax season, but the secret to staying committed all comes down to one factor.

“If it was easy the gym would be packed. The dedication part is the most important thing. Having somebody there to push you a little, give motivation. Then New Year’s time is when everybody forms there little work out group and are working together. Co-workers (for example), they get together and work out,” he told 41NBC.

Peak also says staying off the scale as much as possible is another key to not getting discouraged with your progress.