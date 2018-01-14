Deputies investigating Monroe County man found dead in his front yard

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Investigators in Monroe County are trying to figure out how a man wound up dead in his own front yard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home on Montpelier Road around noon on Saturday after someone reported seeing a man who looked to be unconscious lying in the front yard.

When deputies and EMS arrived, 61 year-old Clifford Kelly Pope, Sr. was already dead.

Based on an initial investigation, investigators believe that the man had been cutting firewood in the front yard when he accidentally struck himself in the face with an axe. They believe he passed out from blood loss and died on the scene.

The incident is still under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Pope will be sent to the GBI Crime lab in Atlanta for autopsy.