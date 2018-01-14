Columbus woman robbed at gunpoint inside Tattnall Square Park restroom

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Deputies are looking for the suspect who followed a woman inside of a public restroom and robbed her at Tatnall Park Square on Sunday. The robbery happened just before 1:00 pm in the restrooms near the pavilions.

32 year-old Elaine Pham of Columbus told police she was in the restroom when a man walked in with a small silver hand gun.

The man then grabbed her purse, began going through her belongings and took several items before handing her purse back.

He then fled the scene and ran toward Oglethorpe Street. No one was injured. The suspect was a black male who was about 5’10” with a slender build. He may have been wearing a long sleeved orange shirt.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.