Weekend Weather Update

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A cold front will move into Middle Georgia today, bringing rain first and a blast of cold air second.

Weekend Weather Forecast for Middle Georgia

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered showers with moderate to heavy rainfall throughout the day. Temperatures top out in the mid-60’s early then drop throughout the afternoon. Wind: South at 10-20 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Rain ends around 5/6 p.m. Clouds start to clear out. Temperatures drop to the low 30’s by early Saturday morning. Wind: Northwest at 10-15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Wind: Northwest at 5-10 mph, gusts up to 25 mph. High temperature of 47°. Nighttime low of 26°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Wind: North/northwest at 5 mph. High temperature of 46°. Nighttime low of 26°.

