FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two lanes on I-75 Northbound are blocked due to an overturned tractor trailer.

The Peach County Sheriff’s Office says the tractor trailer and another vehicle got in an accident around 5:30 AM, just before exit 142.

The passengers were not injured, but the tractor trailer carrying Dell computers and accessories is blocking traffic.

Check back with us for updates on traffic.