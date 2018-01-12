Sheriff’s Office investigating Aggravated Assault

MACON, Georgia (41NBC-WMGT) –

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that occurred just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, at an unknown location.

Deputies responded to Winton Ave to make contact with the victim, 36-year-old Joshua Ricketson. Initially, he was uncooperative with deputies and declined medical treatment from paramedics.

It was discovered that several shots had been fired into Ricketson’s vehicle, striking him in the lower back.

Ricketson later agreed to follow paramedics to the Navicent Hospital and is listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.