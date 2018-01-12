QB Jacob Eason leaving Georgia after losing job to Fromm

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) – Quarterback Jacob Eason is leaving Georgia, an expected decision after he lost the starting job to freshman Jake Fromm.

Eason announced his decision Friday on Twitter, thanking the Bulldogs for “an incredible two years.” He says he’ll “miss suiting up in red and black, but Athens will always be a place I can call home.” He didn’t indicate where he intends to play next.

Eason started for Georgia last season as a freshman, and he began this season as the No. 1 signal-caller ahead of Fromm. A knee injury in the opener against Appalachian State knocked Eason out of the lineup.

He never got the job back. Fromm guided the Bulldogs to a 13-2 record, their first Southeastern Conference title since 2005, a thrilling victory in the Rose Bowl and a spot in the national championship game against Alabama.