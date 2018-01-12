Man shot outside of downtown Macon bar

MACON, Georgia (41NBC-WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of shots fired outside the Thirsty Turtle on Cherry St. just after 2 a.m. Friday morning.

It was reported that there had been an altercation outside. During the altercation 24-year-old Arkeem Greene was shot when someone began hitting him with a gun, causing the gun to go off.

Greene was shot in the back. He was taken to the Navicent Health Center and is listed in stable condition. There is no description of the suspect at this time.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.