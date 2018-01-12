Driver hits Houston County school bus, runs away

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A bus was hit by a car Friday morning at the intersection of Gray Highway and Second Street.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses say 53-year-old Debra Sanders, who was driving a 2003 Bluebird School Bus, was crossing over Gray Highway from Clinton Road headed towards Second Street. That’s when a red 2016 Hyundai Veloster hit the bus in the passenger side rear tire area.

The driver of the Hyundai got out of his car and ran away from the scene going south on Gray Highway.

There were two children on the school bus, and no one was injured.

Deputies are looking for the driver of the Hyundai who is described as a man with blonde hair, around 5 feet, 5 inches, and weighing about 130 pounds. He was wearing blue jeans and blue shirt.

If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 751-7500.