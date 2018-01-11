Update: Four more people are facing charges in connection to the death of 24-year-old Marquise Hardwick. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office says more arrests could be made. Tilisha Sanford, Darius Hunt, R’Jay Simmons, and Daquan Perry were arrested following interviews with numerous suspects. They are all charged with False Statements and Hindering Apprehension.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A suspect on the run was finally caught by the Gray Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service Tuesday.

Jaqualan Clark, 20, was wanted since December 4th for the murder of 24-year-old Marquise Hardwick .

The victim was shot and killed last month at Northside Villa Apartments.

Three other suspects were also arrested for helping Clark hide from police.

Those suspects include Chameika Crumedy, 21, Azevius Shinholster, 19, and Kayla Greene, 17.

Police did not tell 41 NBC what happened between Clark and Hardwick that fatal night, but 41 NBC will check back for updates and keep you posted.