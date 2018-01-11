Shots fired near Mercer University, police looking for suspect

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five people walking through Mercer Village say a man fired shots at them Wednesday night.

According to an e-mail from Mercer University President, Bill Underwood, four students and recent graduate were walking near the intersection of Linden and Coleman Avenues around 10 PM. They say an individual sitting on a bench moved in their direction and fired six shots. None of the shots hit anyone. The suspect ran away from the campus and into Huguenin Heights neighborhood.

Mercer students later received a ‘Mercer Bear Alert’ describing the suspect as a black male with dark jeans.

Underwood described the incident as ‘frightening and dangerous and stated he is taking steps to prevent this type of incident from happening again. The e-mail states there will be more security visibly present during evening hours in the Mercer Village area. Underwood is offering a reward of $10,000 for any information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect. He is also directing an external review of the campus alert system.

Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Lt. Sean Defoe, says deputies did respond to the scene Wednesday night, Mercer Police is handling the incident at the moment. Mercer is not releasing a police report since the incident is under investigation.