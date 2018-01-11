Restaurant Report Card: Taste of New Orleans

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s not something you’d expect to find in Middle Georgia, but on Broadway in Macon, Taste of New Orleans is serving up just that – some good cajun food and even southern soul food.

“We were looking for a food truck and kind of heard about this place and came and got it but before then we had been selling food in our house for two years,” co-owner Aurora Hunt said. She and her husband run the place with the help of Aurora’s brother.

Born and raised in New Orleans, Aurora and her brother Neno are whipping up some good New Orleans classics.

“My brother and I was raised by my dad and so [the recipes] mostly come from us playing around in the kitchen, a lot of things our grandmother taught us to cook or something we just came up with,” Hunt said.

Don’t let the smaller location and kitchen fool you, this family doesn’t need much room to impress.

Aurora and her brother Nino are sharing the best of New Orleans culture.

“We wanna show that New Orleans is more than just spicy,” Aurora said. “It’s not spice burn your mouth it’s a hint of spice and it comes on the back end and you get to enjoy every single flavor along the way.”

And 41NBC had to swing by to check it out because Taste of New Orleans has a perfect health inspection score.

“You don’t want to cross contaminate so it’s very important to keep your hands clean, keep your work area clean, and use clean utensils,” Nino said.

Taste of New Orleans is making the grade this week.