Rain and cold on the way for Middle Georgia

Another warm day across Middle Georgia today yielded highs in the 70’s, but our warm days are coming to an end.

Overnight: we will keep our rain chances across Middle Georgia, but keep our temperatures in the lower 60’s.  Expect it to stay muggy overnight with patchy fog building in as well.
Friday: Should be another mild day with rain chances throughout.  By the afternoon we will see a line of thunderstorms roll through with a chance that some could be on the strong side.  Main threat with any storms tomorrow will be heavy rain and damaging winds.  Temperatures behind the cold front will drop sharply bottoming out in the lower 30’s by Saturday morning.

Saturday: Expect clouds and rain to clear but a much cooler day is on the way with highs in the 40’s.

