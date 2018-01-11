Gov. Deal reveals technical colleges a top priority in final State of the State

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Governor Nathan Deal gave an emotional 8th and final State of the State address on Thursday morning at the Georgia State Capitol. During the speech, he revealed his last major push for his last year in office to members of the general assembly, Justices of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals.

With an unemployment rate more than half of what it was 7 years ago and billions of dollars pouring into the state’s economy, through industries from film to global commerce, Governor Deal is setting his eyes on higher education.

“Whenever you can put money inside institutions that are churning out relevant jobs for today then it’s a good thing,” said State Rep. James Beverly.

He announced an additional million dollars to be budgeted toward technical schools across the state.

“Our technical college system is a resource whose benefits to the entire state will only increase as the number of students increases,” Deal said during his speech earlier.

Part of his plan involves creating a new deputy commissioner position within the technical college system to oversee all 22 schools, adding more degree programs, and merging the state’s workforce development and recruitment offices to the technical school system.

“Middle Georgia has several technical colleges that are very important to our community, and it’s crucial that we find job opportunities for those who don’t want to go the traditional college route,” said State Rep. Allen Peake.

“Certainly with the growth that’s going on in Bibb County and around the surrounding counties, we’ve got to have that technical school as a life line for many of the kids and young adults in our community,” Beverly said.

Deal ended his speech with a snippet of his very first stare of the state address from 2011 and by saying,“The state of our state now is not just strong–it is exceptional.”

The governor says they’ve got a lot to do during the 2018 legislative session to see those improvement toward the technical college system, but he’s more than ready to work with the assembly to get it done before he leaves office.