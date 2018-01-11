Gov. Deal delivers final State of the State address

ATLANTA (AP) – Governor Nathan Deal is giving his final State of the State address as he sets the stage for an election-year legislative session with Republicans looking to maintain their monopoly on state government.

Deal is expected Thursday to outline a state operating budget of about $50 billion, with $26 billion coming from state revenues.

The rest is from federal sources.

State revenues increased over 2017, but the Republican governor is not expected to propose major spending increases for most programs.

The session comes amid unknown effects of the recently enacted federal tax overhaul and changes in the health care marketplace that could put pressure on the Medicaid insurance program.

Some lawmakers also want state tax cuts.

Deal was first elected in 2010 and is barred from seeking a third term.