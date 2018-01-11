Chaka Khan, Eli Young Band to headline Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Cherry Blossom Festival leaders announced who will perform at this year’s festival street party on March 24th.

This year’s headliners are Chaka Khan and the Eli Young Band.

They also announced changes coming to Central City Park for this year’s festival. This year the festival will offer a “pay-one-price” special for unlimited rides. For both weekends, $25 unlimited midway rides (on Saturday, must be purchased by 3 P.M.) with $5 gate admission. Opening day is March 16th.

Tickets to the street party go on sale February 6 and are $20 before the party and $25 the day of.

