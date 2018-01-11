Cat of the Week: Aloo



MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This week’s “Cat of the Week” is an orange tabby named Aloo.

Deborah Reddish from Kitty City Cat Rescue describes his personality as “friendly and playful.”

We featured Aloo on our “Cat of the Week” segment during summer 2017. Since then, he has grown a little more but is still as affectionate as ever.

If you’re interested in adopting Aloo or any other cats from Kitty City Cat Rescue, stop by the rescue center located at 4530 Knight Road in Macon. You can also check out their Facebook page or give them a call at 478-305-7799 for more information.