Authorities remove loaded gun from Taylor Elementary School

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District is asking parents to make sure students are not able to get a hold of weapons at home.

This comes after the district says a fourth grade student at Rosa Taylor Elementary brought a gun to the school.

The loaded 9mm handgun was discovered just before school let out for the day Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the teacher followed the school’s crisis protocol and activated the school’s crisis response team after she overheard students in her classroom talking about a gun.

Once the gun was found and secured, the district says the five students involved were isolated while the rest of the students were moved to a safe location.

The district says 3 of the students knew about the weapon and did not report it to staff. They want parents to talk to students about the importance of reporting an incident on campus when they know about it.

The district says parents were notified about the incident through a school messenger call.

